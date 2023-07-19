Morning 4: Storms could be severe Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to expect -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

We have declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Alert Day as we continue to keep a close eye on the severe weather potential.

As of right now, it looks like we could see a few isolated storms fire off midday Thursday ahead of an approaching front. The bulk of the wet weather should occur in the mid- to late afternoon hours, organizing into a line of storms.

Southfield girl, 10, collapses amid cheerleading practice, dies at hospital

An awful scene unfolded last week when a 10-year-old Southfield girl suddenly collapsed during cheerleading practice and died of unknown causes.

Newest Local 4 anchor Demond Fernandez talks about his 1st week living in Detroit, what he’s learned

Demond Fernandez writes: Wow! So, I’ve tackled my first week in my new city!

I’m so excited to be in the City of Detroit, right now. The neighbors and residents across this area have been so welcoming.

It’s become obvious, to me, just how much the residents of Detroit love this city and their neighborhoods. I’ve noticed a certain sense of passion and pride in conversations with a variety of people, since moving to this city.

Tourist who saw US soldier sprint to North Korea initially thought it was a stunt

Sarah Leslie thought she was witnessing a stunt when she saw an American soldier start sprinting toward North Korea.

Leslie and her father, tourists from New Zealand, were part of a group that left Tuesday morning from Seoul to visit the Demilitarized Zone that divides South and North Korea.

Agreement reached after ‘horrible’ stench from powdered egg plant lingered in Adrian for a year

After more than a year, an agreement has been reached in a fight against the “horrible” stench from a powdered egg plant in Adrian.

Residents said the Crimson Holdings plant in Adrian creates an awful odor around town that affects everyone, including businesses.

