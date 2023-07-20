75º

Local News

Man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith appears in court

26-year-old suspect made brief appearance in court

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Wynter Cole Smith, Amber Alert, Lansing, Ingham County, Detroit, Wayne County, St. Clair Shores, Macomb County
The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith and assaulting the child’s mother appeared in court.

LANSING, Mich. – The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith and assaulting the child’s mother appeared in court.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, made a brief appearance in court on Thursday, July 20. He is facing charges in Ingham County linked to the attack on Wynter’s mother, charges in Macomb County for fleeing St. Clair Shores police, and federal kidnapping charges.

Trice is accused of attacking Wynter’s mother and kidnapping the toddler on July 2. Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores before 5 a.m. on July 3.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office will conduct the state prosecution of Trice and will prosecute all of the state charges in a single trial.

Wynter’s body was found on July 5. Federal prosecutors said the toddler was strangled with a cell phone charger cord.

Trice is due back in court in September.

---> Everything we know from Amber Alert to discovery of body to criminal charges

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email