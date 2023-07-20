Man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith appears in court

The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith and assaulting the child’s mother appeared in court.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, made a brief appearance in court on Thursday, July 20. He is facing charges in Ingham County linked to the attack on Wynter’s mother, charges in Macomb County for fleeing St. Clair Shores police, and federal kidnapping charges.

Trice is accused of attacking Wynter’s mother and kidnapping the toddler on July 2. Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores before 5 a.m. on July 3.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office will conduct the state prosecution of Trice and will prosecute all of the state charges in a single trial.

Wynter’s body was found on July 5. Federal prosecutors said the toddler was strangled with a cell phone charger cord.

Trice is due back in court in September.

