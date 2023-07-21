Detroit woman charged in fatal shooting outside Livonia party store

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing a Redford Township woman outside of a Livonia party store.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged 24-year-old Lania Julieah Conn with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Markayla Sadler. The shooting happened just after midnight on July 18.

Livonia police officers were dispatched to a party store in the 13000 block of Merriman Road for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the deceased victim in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Conn and Sadler got into a verbal altercation inside the store. When Conn exited the store with a 24-year-old male in the driver’s side of the vehicle, a physical altercation between Conn and Sadler escalated.

Police said Conn produced and fired a handgun, fatally wounding Sadler. Conn and the 24-year-old male fled from the scene. The male, Cory Leniel Campbell, was also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned on charges in 16th District Court on Friday.