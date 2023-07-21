DTE Energy outages: Thousands without power Friday in Metro Detroit

DTE Energy outage map as of 6:45 a.m. on July 21, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers remained without power early Friday morning after storms blew through Southeast Michigan on Thursday.

As of 6:40 a.m. on Friday, July 21, more than 58,000 DTE Energy customers were in the dark, according to the utility company’s outage center.

The night before, there were around at least 74,000 outages across Metro Detroit.

DTE expects to have power restored to 80% of affected customers by the end of Friday. People are reminded and urged to stay away from downed power lines, as they are dangerous.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

What to do if you find downed power lines

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and keep children and pets inside.

DTE Energy said you should assume that all downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

You can report downed lines to DTE Energy by calling 800-477-4747 or to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

If you believe the downed power line poses an immediate danger to the public, you should call 911.

Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground. Energized wires that have found their ground might not move at all or make any sound, but they are still dangerous.

Click here to learn more about electrical safety from DTE Energy.