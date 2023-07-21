Major Downtown Brighton construction causes frustration, businesses to close

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Construction on the streets and sidewalks of Downtown Brighton has reportedly led to the closure of at least two businesses in the area.

The city of Brighton is overhauling the main road and sidewalks in its downtown area at the same time. Much of the area is cluttered with construction cones and fences, caution tape, and other construction material.

Downtown business owners say the work has deterred customers from coming down and trekking through the area, where no sidewalk currently exists.

The Ginopolis’ restaurant and the Total Cluster Fudge retail shop are closing their businesses. Owners of both locations attribute the closures to the construction.

Ginopolis’ owner Peter Ginopolis said the construction was really the final nail in the coffin for them.

“We’re close to 80% down in business, and you can’t survive on that,” Ginopolis said.

The restaurant has decided to “remain closed until the project is finished,” but might stay closed “indefinitely.” On July 13, the restaurant wrote on Facebook, “at the moment, we are unsure of our future.”

The Brighton mayor and city manager both defend the construction project, and said they’ve held marketing campaigns and events in an effort to drive business downtown during the work.

But Alisa Shakespeare, owner of Total Cluster Fudge, said the campaigns haven’t been enough.

“That’s like trying the impossible,” Shakespeare said. “There’s no sidewalks, it’s gravel. There’s street movers, there’s Earth movers in front of the stores. People aren’t going to be enticed to come down to do that.”

Shakespeare says she is looking to move her store elsewhere.

Brighton Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe and City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said they did engage business owners throughout the planning process.

This phase of the construction project is expected to be finished sometime in August. The entire project is expected to be finished in November.

Watch Jaqueline Francis’ full report below.