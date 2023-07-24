Detroit considers proposal to rename Hart Plaza after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Detroit's City Council is expected to consider a push to rename Hart Plaza after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is expected to consider a proposal to rename Hart Plaza after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hart Plaza has been a staple in Downtown Detroit for decades. It’s hosted some of the city’s most popular cultural festivals, concerts, and special events.

“So many of my favorite memories of Detroit have happened on Hart Plaza,” Detroit resident Brian J. Bowe said.

Neighbors and visitors have grown used to the name since its inception in 1975. But now, Detroit’s City Council might considered a proposed resolution to change the name.

According to city records, council member Mary Waters is submitting a resolution this week calling for Hart Plaza to be renamed “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.”

The 14-acre plaza is currently named after late United States senator and former Michigan lieutenant Gov. Philip Hart. In June, the Detroit NAACP helped unveil a bronze statue of King in Hart Plaza.

It was in Detroit where King first delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

The proposed resolution says by renaming the plaza, the City Council has an opportunity to make a strong statement about Detroit’s values. It also calls for the plaza to be named a violence-free zone.

City Council members are expected to discuss referring the renaming proposal to the Neighborhood and Community Services Standing Committee when it meets on Tuesday.