Driver ejected from car after crashing into culvert in Monroe County

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was ejected from his car after he lost control and crashed into a culvert in Monroe County, police said.

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 23, on Section Road, west of Whiteford Road, in Whiteford Township.

A 31-year-old Toledo man was driving a white 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Section Road when he lost control and swerved across the center line, according to authorities.

The car spun around, struck a culvert, and then hit a tree on the south side of the road, police said.

The man was ejected from the car and landed in the westbound lane. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to ProMedica Hospital in Toledo, where he remains in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org