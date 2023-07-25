Homeowner faces fines for hoarding 50-100 cats in Wayne County house

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A homeowner is facing several fines after dozens of cats were removed from their Wayne County home.

Concern had been growing among neighbors in Brownstown Township in recent months. Neighbors reported seeing a lot more cats than usual hanging around their neighborhood, and the smell of urine and ammonia coming from one home.

Authorities arrived at the home in question, and found an estimated 50-100 cats inside. It’s one of the most unusual cases of animal hoarding that Brownstown Township Deputy police Chief Andrew Starzec has seen.

“There’s estimated between 50 and 100 cats right now, and I know that our officers were out there sometime late last year and estimated at that time between 20 and 30,” Starzec said. “So you can see the numbers are increasing within a relatively short period of time, too.”

Animal control has been working to remove the cats from the home. Officials said the cats all appear to be healthy, but there were just far too many of them inside the house.

“The cats were well cared for. They seem to be a healthy weight and were pretty good,” Starzec said. “Unfortunately, the Brownstown ordinance states three animals in the house, and there were way more than that.”

The homeowner is facing several fines following the discovery.

Now at capacity, the Brownstown Township animal shelter is struggling to quickly find homes for all of the cats that were rescued.

Anyone interested in adopting one or some of the cats can call the animal shelter at 734-675-4008. Adoption fees are waived for veterans.

The shelter is also planning on hosting adoption events, and will have longer hours starting Thursday to help the animals find new homes.

Watch Victor William’s full report in the video below.