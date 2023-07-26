DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it

High winds have knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents in Southeast Michigan.

How to check the DTE Energy outage map

You can find the DTE Outage Map right here, or on the DTE Energy app.

Safety tips during severe weather

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online , on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.

Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines.Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

