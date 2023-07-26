Morning 4: Southern Michigan facing highest risk of severe weather in US on Wednesday -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Lower Michigan has highest risk for severe weather in US today

Michigan is at the highest risk for severe weather in the U.S. on Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes possible through the afternoon and evening hours.

Karen Drew: What I learned after a bug got stuck in my ear while sleeping outside

Local 4 anchor/reporter Karen Drew writes: If you know me, I’m one for adventure. I love the outdoors and enjoy spending time with my kids.

My youngest, Morgan, LOVES to sleep outside on our deck -- no tent -- and fall asleep under the stars! It’s really fun ... that is, until a couple of nights ago.

So, here’s what happened. We fell asleep, and then around 2:30 a.m., I heard and felt a buzzing by my ear. I swatted, and then I FELT like there was a bug in my ear.

Yes, a bug INSIDE my ear.

Beyoncé concert in Detroit today: Event details, traffic, parking, bag policy, everything to know

Beyoncé is set to take over Ford Field on Wednesday, and it’s sure to make for a busy night in Downtown Detroit.

Beyoncé is in Detroit as part of her Renaissance World Tour. Doors at Ford Field will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The concert begins at 8 p.m., and there is no support act.

Could rift between city officials, Downtown Plymouth restaurants put outdoor dining in jeopardy?

Downtown Plymouth has a charming and vibrant restaurant scene, but city commissioners and restauranteurs are at odds, and that could put outdoor dining in jeopardy.

