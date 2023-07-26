Could rift between city officials, Downtown Plymouth restaurants put outdoor dining in jeopardy?

Downtown Plymouth has a charming and vibrant restaurant scene, but city’s commission and restauranteurs are at odds, and that could put outdoor dining in jeopardy.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Downtown Plymouth has a charming and vibrant restaurant scene, but city’s commission and restauranteurs are at odds, and that could put outdoor dining in jeopardy.

Plymouth is a popular restaurant destination for people who like to eat outside on summer evenings. But that future is currently uncertain, because the city is in the process of updating its outdoor dining ordinance. There are some items under consideration that restaurant owners believe to be nonstarters.

The first is a change to what Plymouth charges per square foot of patio. Right now it’s $1.50, but the number being floated in the updated ordinance was $15.00 per square foot.

“The cost per square foot is definitely prohibitive,” said Ryan Yaqunito, who owns several restaurants, including the Sardine Room. “We’ll have to crunch the numbers some more, but it doesn’t seem viable to open.”

The second item under consideration: changing the setback from 6 feet to 9 feet. For businesses that have already spent more than $30,000 to build patios, losing three feet hurts.

“It would be like spending $30,000 for a car and only being able to use the trunk,” said Landon Garrett, who owns Park Place Gastro Pub and other restaurants.

Local 4 called Plymouth City Hall and learned that changes to outdoor dining are indeed in progress, but the violent reaction to the $15.00 per square foot consideration appears to have taken that off the table.

It’s unclear what the final number will be, but an increase of that magnitude appears dead.

City officials don’t want to end patio dining, but they do want some uniformity and compliance with ADA standards.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7.