Westland opens 7 cooling centers as temps approach 90s

WESTLAND, Mich. – The city of Westland opened several temporary cooling centers in response to this week’s high temperatures and humidity, officials announced Tuesday.

The seven cooling centers will provide cold air, bottled water to residents, and charging stations for electronic devices. Each center will be open through Friday, July 28.

The cooling centers open as Westland is expected to see high temperatures ranging from 90 degrees on Wednesday to 94 degrees on Friday. Heat indices are expected to rise even higher, making temperatures feel even warmer.

Westland cooling centers are open during the listed times at the following locations until Friday:

Residents can also stay cool at the city’s splash park located at 1901 North Carlson Street on Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat-related illness

Exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Here’s some information on symptoms of heat-related illnesses and treatments from the state of Michigan:

Heat stroke is the most severe of all heat-related illnesses and can occur when body temperatures rise quickly above 103 degrees. If someone is experiencing these warning signs, cool them quickly using whatever methods are possible and call 911. Body temperature over 103 degrees, red, hot, dry skin without sweating, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.

Heat exhaustion is a milder, yet very serious form of heat illness, and develops after several days of exposure to high temperatures combined with not receiving enough fluids. If your or someone else is experiencing the following symptoms, getting cool, drinking fluids, and resting are best. Heat exhaustion warning signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, and nausea or vomiting.

Heat cramps can occur as sweating decreases the salt and fluids in your body, and also can be a symptom of heat exhaustion. If you experience heat cramps, stop all activity, rest in a cool place, and drink juice or a sports drink to replace lost fluids and minerals. Seek medical attention if heat cramps do not end after one hour.

Sunburns damage skin, can affect your body’s ability to cool itself, can cause a loss of fluids and severe cases can cause fever, blistering and pain. Seek medical attention if an infant under one-year-old is affected or if you experience symptoms of a severe sunburn. Groups of people who may be more sensitive to sunburns include infants and young children, people who are 65 years and older, people who are overweight, people who overexert themselves during exercise or work, people who are physically or mentally ill and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, respiratory conditions and diabetes.



In an emergency, residents are reminded to call 911. For other assistance options, residents are encouraged to call the American Red Cross Michigan Region at 1-800-733-2767, or the Westland mayor’s office for additional information at 734-467-3200.

For more information about heat-related illnesses, click here.