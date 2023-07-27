2 rescued from West Bloomfield house fire die from injuries

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two residents who were rescued from an early-morning house fire in West Bloomfield on Saturday have died from their injuries, West Bloomfield Fire and EMS Services announced on Wednesday.
The two were immediately transported to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their home, but died from their injuries on Sunday. Investigators are still searching for what caused the fire.
Both residents were not publicly identified.
The West Bloomfield Fire Department reminds everyone to protect themselves by:
- Testing your smoke alarms monthly.
- Replacing smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old.
- Making sure smoke alarms are installed on every floor, outside all sleeping areas and inside every bedroom.
- Making an escape plan. Prepare an escape plan, practice it and make sure everyone in your family can follow the plan.
- Leaving immediately when a smoke alarm goes off. Exit the building and call 911 from outside.