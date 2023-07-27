2 rescued from West Bloomfield house fire die from injuries

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two residents who were rescued from an early-morning house fire in West Bloomfield on Saturday have died from their injuries, West Bloomfield Fire and EMS Services announced on Wednesday.

The two were immediately transported to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their home, but died from their injuries on Sunday. Investigators are still searching for what caused the fire.

Both residents were not publicly identified.

