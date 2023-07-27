Nearly 150K still without power after severe storms move through Southeast Michigan

DTE Energy said some residents will be waiting until Saturday or beyond for power to be restored after severe storms swept through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

No power means no air conditioning and temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s and heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s this week. Some families will be spending some sweltering days without air conditioning.

As of 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, the DTE Energy outage map showed that 149,535 customers were still without power in Southeast Michigan.

Local 4 crews were in Detroit, Livonia, and Redford on Thursday, July 27. All three areas had pockets of major damage with uprooted trees, downed power poles, and fallen tree limbs.

While many residents are frustrated, they told Local 4 they are doing their best to stay cool and look out for other neighbors -- especially those who have medical equipment that depends on electricity.

