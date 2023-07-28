2 arrested for string of home burglaries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties

Two men have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing several homes across multiple Metro Detroit counties.

The suspects were arrested by Warren police on Thursday, after a special surveillance operation caught the duo committing a home invasion in Dearborn. They have not been arraigned on charges as of Friday, so they have not yet been identified.

Warren police said the two men are suspected in at least six residential burglaries in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

Warren police said their investigation showed that both suspects would dress as contractors wearing construction work vests. The suspects would then knock on doors of various residences to determine if people were home.

These suspects are also expected to face additional charges in Hazel Park, Clinton Township, and Dearborn for their crimes in those jurisdictions. They were expected to be arraigned on charges in Warren on Friday.