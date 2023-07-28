86º
🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite (non storm-related) MIPics submitted by you this week

WDIV Insiders share captured moments

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

The Lake of the Clouds in Northern Michigan. Photo submitted by MIPics user deblock1376. (WDIV)

It’s time to check in on MIPics!

We’ve received tons of storm-related photos and videos on MIPics this week, including many depicting storm damage. Downed trees littered the community for days.

While we absolutely want you to send in those photos -- especially with more strong storms approaching Friday afternoon -- I also want to take a look at some nice pictures that you all submitted!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week (that aren’t storm-related). ⬇️

deblock1376

Lake Superior!

star knight

Finally, an afternoon w/o rainstorms in Clinton Township.

Kim P

Deer in my backyard earlier this afternoon

Joan

Zena loves watching Channel 4 weather!

Michael B. Chait

Buddy’s Pizza sign at Sunset tonight in West Bloomfield

Mike Mays

Saturday’s Tiger game after the storm

Brian luallen

Beautiful sunset tonight with the smoke from Canada.

LoriHannon

Hazy sunrise in Marine City this morning

kc135boomer

Awesome car show at the annual Hot Air and Hot Rod show in Jackson Michigan 7/22

deblock1376

Lake of the Clouds

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are, so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?

Click here to share a picture or video to MIPics.

