🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite (non storm-related) MIPics submitted by you this week

The Lake of the Clouds in Northern Michigan. Photo submitted by MIPics user deblock1376.

It’s time to check in on MIPics!

We’ve received tons of storm-related photos and videos on MIPics this week, including many depicting storm damage. Downed trees littered the community for days.

While we absolutely want you to send in those photos -- especially with more strong storms approaching Friday afternoon -- I also want to take a look at some nice pictures that you all submitted!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week (that aren’t storm-related). ⬇️

LoriHannon Hazy sunrise in Marine City this morning Jul 25, 2023 1 Marine City

kc135boomer Awesome car show at the annual Hot Air and Hot Rod show in Jackson Michigan 7/22 Jul 24, 2023 0 Jackson

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are, so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?

Click here to share a picture or video to MIPics.