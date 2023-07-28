🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite (non storm-related) MIPics submitted by you this week

It’s time to check in on MIPics!
We’ve received tons of storm-related photos and videos on MIPics this week, including many depicting storm damage. Downed trees littered the community for days.
While we absolutely want you to send in those photos -- especially with more strong storms approaching Friday afternoon -- I also want to take a look at some nice pictures that you all submitted!
Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week (that aren’t storm-related). ⬇️
Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are, so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!
And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?