Eastpointe man arrested after 27-year-old Chesterfield Township man shot, killed at apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Eastpointe man was arrested after police say he shot and killed a Chesterfield Township man at an apartment complex.

Chesterfield Township police were called to reports of a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments on 23 Mile Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29.

Officers said they found a 27-year-old Chesterfield Township man on the ground outside of the apartment building. He had been shot and was bleeding.

Police provided medical support until an ambulance arrived and he could be transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 24-year-old Eastpointe man was located near the shooting scene and was taken into custody. Police said he shot the victim after an argument and physical altercation inside an apartment building.

The Eastpointe man is being held in the Macomb County Jail.

Chesterfield Township police detectives are investigating and expected to present evidence to the prosecutor’s office early next week.