Morning 4: Yellow trucking company to shut down, file for bankruptcy -- and more top stories

Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here’s what to know

Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports.

Jimmy Hoffa disappeared 48 years ago. His case is still unsolved

The disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa is one of the most famous unsolved cases in Michigan history.

Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from an Oakland County restaurant on July 30, 1975. Investigators have searched numerous locations and have sorted through countless tips for the last 48 years.

His story is a complicated one.

Dexter native Chloe Ricketts becomes youngest goalscorer in US women’s soccer history

A teenage girl from Dexter, Michigan on Friday became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.

36 years ago: Detroit’s People Mover begins moving people

Monday marks 36 years since the People Mover began literally moving people throughout Downtown Detroit.

The July 31, 1987, opening signified a new chapter in Detroit’s long history of rail transit, which at one point was among the best in the country.

We’re taking a quick look at the city’s history with streetcars, subways and elevated trains leading up to the People Mover experiment.

Weather: Tracking spotty rain in Metro Detroit amid milder week with lower humidity