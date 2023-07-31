Dexter native Chloe Ricketts becomes youngest goalscorer in US women’s soccer history

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Chloe Ricketts #39 of Washington Spirit celebrates with Ashley Hatch #33 after scoring a goal against the NJ/NY Gotham FC during the second half of the NWSL game at Audi Field on July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – A teenage girl from Dexter, Michigan on Friday became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Chloe Ricketts, a high school sophomore from Dexter, made history when she scored a goal for the Washington Spirit soccer club during a July 28 game against the NJ/NY Gotham FC. She’s now the league’s youngest goalscorer, in addition to the league’s youngest member.

At 15 years old, Ricketts is the youngest person to sign a professional contract with a NWSL team. She was also the youngest person to play for AFC Ann Arbor’s women’s soccer team.

The young midfielder quickly gained notoriety within the community, having earned titles from the Michigan State Cup and the National League Great Lakes Conference. On March 2, she signed with Washington Spirit, which participates in the NWSL.

In March, she signed a multi-year brand partnership deal with adidas -- the youngest ever professional female soccer player in the U.S. to sign with the sportswear company.

Adidas said the teen will “be an influential leader for the sport as professional soccer continues to grow domestically.”

