Neighbors on edge after City of Inkster records its 4th homicide in one week

INKSTER, Mich. – Neighbors living in Inkster are on edge after the City recorded its fourth homicide in just one week.

Those four homicides happened across Inkster which has a population of just 25,000 people, and Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

“As long as I steer clear of the problems, they don’t come to me,” said Shantanique Jones.

There is nothing more important to Jones than the safety of her babies.

“I do not let them out of my sight or go too far, especially when it gets dark as we go inside,” Jones said.

A double homicide occurred over the weekend up the street from where Jones resides. Officials said a man and woman were found shot to death in a car along Michigan Avenue and Middlebelt Road.

The dramatic uptick in violence started in Inkster about a week ago after a man was shot and killed Tuesday (July 25) on Patterson Court and Shadowlawn Street, resulting in a wild police pursuit.

On Wednesday (July 26), a man’s body was found in a field at the end of Princeton Street in Inkster.

“Me being a female, I do not like walking out with everything going on, so we stay in the house,” Jones said.

The first three victims were men, and the fourth was a woman. Police said they do not believe that the incidents were connected.