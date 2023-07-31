76º
Join Insider

Local News

Neighbors on edge after City of Inkster records its 4th homicide in one week

Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Inkster, Wayne County
Neighbors living in Inkster are on edge after the City recorded its fourth homicide in just one week.

INKSTER, Mich. – Neighbors living in Inkster are on edge after the City recorded its fourth homicide in just one week.

Those four homicides happened across Inkster which has a population of just 25,000 people, and Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

“As long as I steer clear of the problems, they don’t come to me,” said Shantanique Jones.

There is nothing more important to Jones than the safety of her babies.

“I do not let them out of my sight or go too far, especially when it gets dark as we go inside,” Jones said.

A double homicide occurred over the weekend up the street from where Jones resides. Officials said a man and woman were found shot to death in a car along Michigan Avenue and Middlebelt Road.

The dramatic uptick in violence started in Inkster about a week ago after a man was shot and killed Tuesday (July 25) on Patterson Court and Shadowlawn Street, resulting in a wild police pursuit.

On Wednesday (July 26), a man’s body was found in a field at the end of Princeton Street in Inkster.

“Me being a female, I do not like walking out with everything going on, so we stay in the house,” Jones said.

The first three victims were men, and the fourth was a woman. Police said they do not believe that the incidents were connected.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter