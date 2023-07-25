85º
Police swarm Inkster neighborhood after shooting, take man into custody in middle of Local 4 report

1 person in custody after man shot in face, authorities say

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

INKSTER, Mich. – Police swarmed an Inkster neighborhood after a shooting on Tuesday and took a man into custody right in the middle of a Local 4 report.

Shots were fired around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the area of Patterson Court and Shadowlawn Street in Inkster.

Officials said a man was shot in the face and left in the middle of the street. Neighbors reported seeing two men running away from the scene.

The shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is unclear.

While Local 4′s Shawn Ley was reporting on this shooting at noon, Inkster police officers and Wayne County deputies swarmed the neighborhood and took one person into custody.

It’s unclear if police are searching for anyone else. They have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

