Detroit officer accused of pointing gun at driver during road rage altercation in Oakland County

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Detroit police officer is accused of pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage altercation in Oakland County.

The confrontation took place around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in the area of northbound I-75 and 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights, according to authorities.

Officials said Amy Szarafinski, 53, of Madison Heights, pointed a handgun at another driver during a heated exchange.

Szarafinski was taken into custody and charged with felonious assault and brandishing a firearm. Felonious assault is a four-year felony and brandishing a firearm is a 90-day misdemeanor.

She was arraigned at 43rd District Court in Madison Heights and given a $25,000 personal bond.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Hartunian at 248-837-2737, or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.