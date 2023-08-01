Metro Detroit police chiefs host stop the violence community forum in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD – What can be done to address gun violence within communities was the topic that brought dozens of community members together with Metro Detroit chiefs and law enforcement leaders.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren hosted the forum alongside Farmington Hills, Detroit, and Oak Park police chiefs and Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Over the past decade, there’s been an 11% increase in gun deaths. About 1,200 people die yearly, and more than 3,500 more are injured in Michigan.

“Enforcement is a critical piece but is not the sole answer,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

Yolanda Stinson is a Chaplin with Detroit police. She said she sees the toll of gun violence every day.

“Anything related to help stopping gun violence because gun violence seems like a pandemic that’s never-ending, we have too many homicides, too many murders, they’re getting younger, younger, younger,” said Stinson. “I don’t have the answer, but I do believe coming together at events like this helps us get started with where to get the answer from, what to do, do it together.”

Addressing mental health issues and the lack of resources was mentioned by multiple people.

Helping young people work through their struggles was also a concern for folks who attended.

The different ideas people had on how to make improvements in those areas were written down and will be sent off to lawmakers.