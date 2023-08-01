Morning 4: World’s tallest, fastest triple-launch roller coaster debuting at Cedar Point next year -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cedar Point to debut world’s tallest, fastest triple-launch coaster in 2024 -- take a virtual ride

Cedar Point is bringing the world’s tallest and fasted triple-launch roller coaster to thrill seekers next year -- but you can take a virtual ride on it right now.

The Top Thrill 2 will feature open-air seating, providing stunning views on the world’s first and only dual-tower vertical speedway.

Here’s what Cedar Point said about the experience.

Great Lakes drownings: A look at the data from 2010 to today

Beautiful as they may be, the Great Lakes surrounding Michigan can turn dangerous fairly quickly. Anywhere from dozens to over 100 drownings have been reported each year across the five lakes in the last decade.

Since the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project started tracking drowning data in 2010, drownings have been reported in all five lakes -- Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior -- every year. Lake Michigan, however, sees far more drownings compared to the other lakes.

Read the report here.

August 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

It’s officially August! Are you looking for something new to watch?

Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms this month.

Home Depot brings back hot dogs in Metro Detroit after 2-year absence

The famous hot dogs served at Home Depot have made a comeback.

See the report here.

Weather: Tracking isolated rain before storm chances arrive in Metro Detroit later this week