Isolated showers on Tuesday before storm chances arrive late week -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday Morning and Welcome to August!

We ended the month of July on Monday on a dry note for most of the region, but a few of us saw a little bit of rain, and I am expecting much of the same as we go through your Tuesday

Another thing I am keeping an eye on today is another round of smoke from the Canadian wildfires moving back into the region. Our short term near-surface smoke data is showing this for a good portion of the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley for Tuesday. So while we do see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, any sunshine should be a hazy sunshine through the day.

Also, much like we had on Monday, we will have an isolated rain shower or two around in the afternoon and evening hours, although most everyone will stay dry. High temperatures heading into the lower 80s by this afternoon. The humidity will remain in check as well, so overall outside of the few rain showers, it will be a comfortable day for everyone.

High pressure will continue to control our forecast on Wednesday for the middle of the week, so expect plenty of sunshine with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures a few degrees warmer, heading into the lower 80s.

Our next widespread chance of rain moves into the region by Thursday, and that will also come with a little more humidity as well, thanks to another cold front moving into the region. Expect the clouds to move into the region overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures heading back into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Drier weather moves back in for the end of the week and to start next weekend, but we will be on the edge of a system to the south of the region, so we will keep the forecast primarily dry, but with some moisture moving into the region, we will keep mostly cloudy skies into the forecast both Friday and Saturday. High temperatures heading for the middle 80s on Friday and lower 80s for the start of next weekend on Saturday.

Nationally for Tuesday, excessive heat continues to dominate the Midwestern United States with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for a good portion of the plains down into Texas, and into Louisiana and Mississippi. Some stronger thunderstorms are possible over the upper-Midwest from Denver over to Saint Louis, also over the Carolinas down to Jacksonville, then up in the Dakotas.

The Climate Prediction Center has put out their one-month outlook for the month of August, and as of right now, it does not show anything major for Southeastern Michigan. The official forecast calls for near average chances for precipitation, as well as for temperatures. So after we ended the month of July with well over 5″ of rain for Detroit, which was above average for the month, but not a record setter, we may have somewhat of a calmer month ahead in the weather department.