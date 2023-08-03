‘Gun battle right on Gratiot’: Macomb County custody hearing dispute ends with car crash, 2 shot

A shootout between families in Macomb County ended with two people shot and a car crash.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were shot and a vehicle crashed into a restaurant after a shootout between families followed a child custody hearing in Macomb County.

According to police, the child custody hearing ended around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Mt. Clemens. One side of the family was not happy with the outcome of the hearing and followed the other family into Eastpointe.

“A rolling gun battle right on Gratiot,” Che Shaydak said. “What I saw was just the broken glass. Fortunately, it was just a ricochet bullet from the exchange of gunfire across the street.”

The two families got into an altercation near Gratiot Avenue near Bell Avenue in Eastpointe. Police said both families opened fire on each other.

A bullet came crashing through a window at the Porsche Motor City on Gratiot Avenue at around 4 p.m.

“We were shocked. We were just really glad that no one was hurt,” Shaydak said.

One person was shot in the arm and another person was grazed in the head. One of the drivers involved in the shooting crashed into Grady’s Lounge in Roseville.

Police said a 30-year-old Detroit man was arrested at 9:10 p.m. later that day in Dearborn.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-9415.

