Macomb County’s boil water advisories lifted after tests come back clear

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The boil water advisories for five cities and townships sparked by a water main break in Macomb County have been lifted after a second round of quality tests came back clear.

Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority announced just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, that the advisories have been lifted in Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and Rochester (Rochester east, GLWA District only).

The advisories were issued after a major water main break Tuesday on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue in Macomb Township. A leak was discovered in the 36-inch water transmission main.

The resulting drop in water pressure and risk of bacterial contamination sparked the advisories. On Thursday, they were lifted because water samples proved safe after two rounds of testing. The first tests on Wednesday also came back clear.

“All testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations,” GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said. “I want to thank the residents of the five impacted communities, as well as our member partners, for their patience throughout this challenging situation and as we worked to fulfill our obligation to protect the public’s health.”

Repair work continues on the water main, and officials will investigate what caused the break.

Check the lists below to see recommendations for residents and businesses now that the advisories have ended.