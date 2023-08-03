Reservoir proposed as solution to water issues in Macomb County

The boil water advisory in five northern Macomb and Oakland county communities ended just before 12 p.m. Thursday. But at least one person says those water main breaks are too inconvenient and disruptive to ignore.

Local 4 has seen highly disruptive water main breaks for the third time in as many years.

Supervisor Brad Kester of Chesterfield Township says they’ve had enough and need to do something to keep businesses open and water flowing to homes.

“The impacts are drastic, and something is always recurring,” said Kester.

As Great Lakes Water Authority work crews pull the old, damaged pipe from the ground, It’s giving everyone out there pause.

“Something has to be done about it,” Kester said. “We have no choice but to invest in that infrastructure.”

Kester looks to neighboring Shelby Township for answers. Last year they spent $12 million installing a water retention system. A three million gallon water tower that fairly easily handled the water pressure drop.

That kept the township from participating in the boil water advisory because they had readily available water to keep their water pressure high.

Drone 4 flew over 45 acres of township-owned land where Kester proposes a reservoir or a similar backup water system near 25 Mile Road.

“We have the network that we can build to it, but obviously, the cost-effectiveness of that has to be weighted into it, but along with that now is how often are we going to be interrupted by service,” Kester said.

It’s an idea floated previously and now is getting traction, even though it’s likely to cost several million dollars.

Township trustee Kathy Vosburg has questions.

“What would it look like,” said Vosburg. “At what cost to the taxpayers? It’s probably a needed service to have available to us.”

The reservoir idea is still a long way from complete formation, but the emergency preparedness team in Chesterfield Township is working on it, hoping to have a solution soon so the next time this happens, they’re ready.