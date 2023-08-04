Man in custody after woman shot, killed on Detroit’s east side

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

DETROIT – A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, in the 6000 block of Gunston Street in Detroit.

Police said a woman in her 30s was shot and killed by a man, also in his 30s. Police said the two were a married couple and were expected in court on Friday morning as part of a divorce hearing.

Police said the shooting happened outside of the woman’s home. She was either leaving or returning home when he showed up and she tried to flee the scene on foot. The suspect is accused of chasing the woman, shooting, and killing her.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the shooting. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

