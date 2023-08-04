Morning 4: Football player gives up scholarship for Eastern Michigan teammate who’s paid his own way -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Eastern Michigan football player gives up scholarship for walk-on teammate -- watch video

An Eastern Michigan football player gave up his scholarship to a walk-on teammate who spent the last four years paying his own way, even selling his plasma to do so.

See more here.

Contractor doesn’t build pool or refund money after Shelby Township woman pays him $60,000

A contractor refused to start construction on an in-ground pool or refund the money of a Shelby Township woman who paid him $60,000 up front for the job, police said.

Read the report here.

Michigan woman with no real medical training caught actively working as nurse once again, feds say

A Michigan woman who has no real medical training was caught actively treating patients as a nurse -- and this wasn’t the first time, according to authorities.

Read more here.

Detroit Italian deli cafe set to open new location in Downtown Farmington

A popular Detroit Italian deli is opening its second location in Downtown Farmington this weekend.

Learn more here.