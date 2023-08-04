Detroit Italian deli cafe set to open new location in Downtown Farmington

A popular Detroit Italian deli is opening its second location in Downtown Farmington this weekend.

La Pecora Nera is opening at 23631 Farmington Road in the busy Downtown Farmington district on Saturday, serving up sandwiches, salads and more.

La Pecora Nera first opened in Downtown Detroit, just a few blocks from Comerica Park, back in February 2017. Owner David Ayyash also owns Chickp Detroit, also located in Downtown Detroit.

The deli will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with breakfast options and coffee available.

La Pecora Nera offers traditional and non-traditional sandwiches, salads, coffee, gelato, as well as for-purchase produce, cheeses and other grocery items.