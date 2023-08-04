77º
Detroit Italian deli cafe set to open new location in Downtown Farmington

La Pecora Nera first opened in Downtown Detroit in 2017

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A popular Detroit Italian deli is opening its second location in Downtown Farmington this weekend.

La Pecora Nera is opening at 23631 Farmington Road in the busy Downtown Farmington district on Saturday, serving up sandwiches, salads and more.

La Pecora Nera first opened in Downtown Detroit, just a few blocks from Comerica Park, back in February 2017. Owner David Ayyash also owns Chickp Detroit, also located in Downtown Detroit.

The deli will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with breakfast options and coffee available.

La Pecora Nera offers traditional and non-traditional sandwiches, salads, coffee, gelato, as well as for-purchase produce, cheeses and other grocery items.

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

