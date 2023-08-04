Fantastic Friday in Metro Detroit as humidity falls; tracking Sunday severe weather risk

4WARN WEATHER – For those still holding on to summer, today is your day! It might still be a little muggy this morning, but we push out the humidity and hold on to the warmth, so hit the pool or splash pad if you can!

SUNRISE: 6:29 A.M.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-80s. Skies stay clear tonight and temperatures will be a bit more comfortable for you to open the windows as we drop in the low 60s under mostly clear skies paired with a light northeasterly breeze.

SUNSET: 8:49 P.M.

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with seasonal highs in the low 80s. More clouds than sun on Sunday and there is some uncertainty as to when the shower and storm chances head our way with an approaching low-pressure system. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of SE Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday, however some data indicates this might not move in until after midnight into Monday morning. Despite the uncertainty in the timing, we are a bit more confident that the threat will include the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. Even a tornado risk can’t be ruled out as a surface low will deepen as it moves into Lower Michigan; a cold front will move east across the region with a warm front extending east from the low across our area. You will likely be grabbing the umbrella to start the next work week on Monday.

Nationally, heat and humidity continue across much of the South. Severe storms may produce damaging winds and locally heavy rain in the Northeast. An upper-level system combined with ample moisture will produce heavy rain for parts of the north Plains where flash flooding will be likely.