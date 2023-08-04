Teen charged in deadly Walled Lake crash to face felony charges for damage to detention center

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A teenager charged in an Oakland County hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured five other people is facing new charges.

The 16-year-old from West Bloomfield was charged as the driver in a Walled Lake hit-and-run crash that happened on March 22.

The teen was allegedly driving a Jeep Gladiator and was reportedly fleeing from police when the vehicle collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of West Maple and Decker roads. A series of collisions involving three other cars occurred after the initial crash.

Police said the teen was driving without a license and did not have driver’s training. He is facing new charges for damaging Oakland County Children’s Village, the juvenile detention facility where he was being held.

Officials said the teen became unruly and violent and broke or damaged infrastructure inside the detention area. Prosecutors are looking to charge him with a felony count of malicious destruction of a building.

