Police investigating after 1 shot in vehicle at Oak Park shopping center

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police in Oak Park are investigating after a person was shot in their car in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Police said witnesses reported shots fired at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Oak Park Shopping Center in the area of 9 Mile and Coolidge roads.

Police found a parked Dodge Charger in the lot that had been struck with several bullets. They also found multiple bullet casings on the pavement.

Officers located the owner of the vehicle, who said they were shot while sitting inside the vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine if the attack was random or targeted. Witnesses reported seeing a small, unknown make and model SUV fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at 248-691-7511 or 248-691-7518.