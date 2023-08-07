‘He jumped on me while trying to evict me’: Tenant says landlord attacked him on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – After speaking up about the conditions at the Four Corners Apartments on Telegraph Road on Detroit’s west side, Kenneth Pruitt says he was attacked by his property owner, Michael Eiseman, last month.

“He jumped on me while trying to evict me,” said Pruitt.

In recovering from a motorcycle accident, Pruitt claims he needed medical care for his injuries.

He also reported what happened to the police, providing Local 4 with a police report number, which the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

Pruitt believes his calls for the property owner to improve building maintenance led to the eviction notice.

“I feel I was targeted because I’m doing what’s right,” Pruitt said.

Robert Day, who works with the Detroit Eviction Defense, contacted Local 4 about Pruitt’s troubles.

“It’s just, unfortunately, how bad it’s gotten in the City of Detroit,” said Day. “A lot of landlords, slumlords figure they can get away with anything.”

Pruitt said he’s been without a working stove in his apartment for about a month.

“They are choosing not to take care of responsibilities, but when it’s rent time, they want you to pay faithfully,” Day said.

Local 4 spoke with Eiseman, who claims he’s never seen Pruitt in person.

Eiseman said his partner spoke with Pruitt but didn’t attack him.

Eiseman also claims Pruitt is being evicted because he poses a danger to tenants and staff at the building.