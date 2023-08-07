Woman found dead at Detroit construction site; husband found standing nearby with gun

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

DETROIT – A woman was found dead at a Detroit construction site, and her husband was arrested while standing near the body with a gun, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 7:53 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to a construction site in the 6000 block of Gunston Street on the city’s east side.

Officers said Andricka McIntosh, 35, and her husband, Breon McIntosh, 35, had separated and got into an argument. Breon McIntosh pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, fatally injuring his wife, according to authorities.

When police arrived at the construction site, they found Andricka McIntosh lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breon McIntosh was standing nearby with a handgun, police said. He was taken into custody.

“The alleged facts in this case are an egregious example of what domestic violence looks like,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The death of Andricka McIntosh is the eighth domestic violence homicide this year and, very unfortunately, there will be more. This cannot be said enough: The most dangerous time in the life of a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship.”

Officials charged Breon McIntosh with premeditated first-degree murder and a felony firearm violation.

He was arraigned Sunday at 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Aug. 21.