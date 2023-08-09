Detroit folk rock singer Rodriguez, rediscovered in ‘Sugarman’ doc, dies at 81

GEORGE, WA - MAY 25: Sixto Diaz Rodriguez performs at the Sasquatch Music Festival at The Gorge on May 25, 2014 in George, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/FilmMagic)

Sixto Rodriguez, the Detroit folk rocker who was rediscovered in an award-winning documentary in 2012, has died at 81, according to his official website.

“It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today (Tuesday). We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family.”

Rodriguez’s 1970 record “Cold Fact” was met with little attention when it was released, but as it turned out, the album was a huge hit in South Africa -- he just didn’t know it at the time.

The documentary “Searching for Sugarman” follows the efforts of two South African fans on a quest to find out if his rumored death was true and, if not, to discover what had become of him. The project won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 85th Academy Awards.

After the documentary, Rodriguez’s popularity grew, and he toured the country playing songs from that album. Even outside of Detroit, fans showed up to see the folk rocker, who often toured with his family alongside.

Rodriguez lived in Detroit’s Woodbridge neighborhood, in the city he was raised. He will be missed.