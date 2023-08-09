Morning 4: Here’s the testimony from every witness in preliminary hearing in Zion Foster case -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

What all 9 witnesses said during first day of hearing for cousin in Zion Foster murder case

Prosecutors called nine witnesses to the stand Tuesday during a hearing for the cousin accused of murdering Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster, lying to police, and disposing of her body.

Jaylin Brazier, 24, of Detroit, is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He spent time behind bars last year after accepting a plea deal on charges of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and lying to a peace officer.

He appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, which is to resume Wednesday.

Here’s the testimony from every witness in the case so far.

Oxford parents fed up with school board, anxious for district’s information on shooting

Lack of information from the school board about what happened during and before the tragic Oxford High School shooting in 2021 has been at the center of ongoing anger and frustration in the district.

Parents have been criticizing the district for providing little information about what happened on and what led up to the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting, in which four students were murdered and seven other people were injured.

See the report here.

Consumers Energy exploring possible sale of 13 hydroelectric dams across Michigan

Consumers Energy wants to explore the possible sale of its 13 hydroelectric dams as the Michigan utility evaluates their future and cost efficiency.

Learn more here.

Humphrey the Bactrian camel dies after 9 years at Detroit Zoo

Humphrey, the Bactrian camel who’s lived at the Detroit Zoo for the past nine years, was humanely euthanized after years of mobility issues, zoo officials said.

See more here.

Weather: Showers to arrive Wednesday night with more rain chances to follow this week in Metro Detroit