What all 9 witnesses said during first day of hearing for cousin in Zion Foster murder case

Nine witnesses testified during the Aug. 8, 2023, preliminary hearing for Jaylin Brazier.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Prosecutors called nine witnesses to the stand Tuesday during a hearing for the cousin accused of murdering Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster, lying to police, and disposing of her body.

Jaylin Brazier, 24, of Detroit, is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He spent time behind bars last year after accepting a plea deal on charges of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and lying to a peace officer.

On June 13, 2023, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Brazier in connection with his 17-year-old cousin’s murder.

Brazier is being represented by defense attorney Brian Brown. Prosecutor Ryan Elsey represented the people in Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.

Here’s the testimony from every witness in the case so far:

WARNING: There is some explicit language in the testimony.

Detroit police Officer John Criswell

Detroit police Officer John Criswell talked about going to Brazier’s home to ask about Foster. The prosecution also shared body cam footage from Criswell’s partner, Officer Caden Sans.

Foster’s mother, Ciera Milton

Ciera Milton talked about the two previous times her daughter had left home for an extended period of time. The prosecution also shared screenshots of text messages between Milton and Brazier after Foster’s disappearance.

During cross examination, Brown questioned Milton about those two times Foster left home and more.

FBI special agent George Rienerth

George Rienerth said he’s part of the FBI’s cellular analysis survey team.

Brazier’s neighbor, Shaliah Howard

Shaliah Howard lives across the road from Brazier, and she owns a camera that faces toward his home.

Brazier’s girlfriend, Katrina Smith

Katrina Smith is Brazier’s girlfriend, and the mother of his three children. They have been together since 2017.

Foster’s boyfriend, Vertez Gonzales II

Vertez Gonzalez II was Foster’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. They had been dating for about 7-8 months.

Eastpointe police Detective Ian Reinhold

Ian Reinhold is a detective who was been with the Eastpointe Police Department for about four and a half years. He was involved in Foster’s missing person’s investigation.

During Reinhold’s testimony, the prosecution showed videos from Ring doorbell cameras showing Foster’s home and Brazier’s home.

Eastpointe police Detective Brian Showers

Brian Showers is a detective who was been with the Eastpointe Police Department for six years. He talked about when he watched Brazier’s car being towed as part of a search warrant on Stegman Lane in Pontiac.

Michigan State Police Trooper David Yount

David Yount is the assistant unit commander of the MSP K-9 unit and is part of the special operations unit. He’s been with the K-9 unit for 23 years.