City helps break ground on new affordable housing on Detroit’s west side

The city helped break ground on new affordable housing on Detroit's west side.

On Thursday, a large group of community members and city leaders gathered on an empty lot along Orchard Street in the Old Redford area.

The group gathered for the groundbreaking of the city’s newest affordable housing development. It’s a project some neighbors described as long overdue.

“We need it very badly,” said business owner Michael Smith who owns a shop nearby.

CNH Partners, Detroit Blight Busters, and city leaders grabbed hard hats and shovels to help with the groundbreaking.

The complex will be called Orchard Village Apartments. Many neighbors said they are excited about the potential new housing could bring to the community.

“It’s about time,” said Prince Montgomery.

The vision for Orchard Village includes four apartment buildings. There will be 48 units across the development. Each unit will have two bedrooms and one bathroom. The units will have updated amenities.

All of the apartment units will be going to families earning between 30% to 60% of the area’s median income. Some rent rates at Orchard Village Apartments will be as low as $500 monthly.

“It’s about time that we got something going on in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Erica Johnson. “It was up and coming at one point, and then all of a sudden, it just diminished. And I’m proud to see that we’re going to have new housing opportunities for everyone.”

The development is the latest project in an affordable housing push across the City of Detroit. The most recent projects have been intentionally centered in Metro Detroit neighborhoods.

Business owner Jessica Scott was among the neighbors calling the development a win-win.

“You know, everybody focuses so much on Downtown, and for whatever reason, excludes the actual neighborhoods of Detroit. And we have a lot to offer, too,” said Scott.

Developers said completing Orchard Village Apartments should take 14 to 16 months.