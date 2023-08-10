Just how hot was July in Detroit? These numbers might surprise you

FILE - A person walks along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, according to a new report issued Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by Climate Central. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Summer is still very much alive and well given it is August, but environmentalists are hoping it’s a more tame month than July was in terms of hot temperatures.

Globally, July was reportedly the warmest month on record ever, and much of the country was affected by abnormally high temperatures.

In relation to much of the world and country, the Detroit area got off really good. Temperatures didn’t get too much out of hand in July, and in fact seemed pretty much normal.

Here are the July stats for temperatures in the Detroit area, according to data from the National Weather Service.