Zion Foster’s mom shares message for man charged with daughter’s murder

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The mother of a teenage girl who is believed to be dead is speaking out.

Zion Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive.

Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He originally denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be able to have kids. This is my first born. You know? So, this is an immense blessing. When I was a little girl I prayed over my babies before I had them,” Foster’s mother Cierra Milton said. “You literally snatched my baby away and then tried to erase her.”

Police searched Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township last year. Authorities believed that Foster’s body could be buried at least 75 to 100 feet beneath the surface of the landfill. Police did not find her body, and halted the search in October 2022.

Brazier will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in Foster’s disappearance.

