‘I’m numb’: Mother speaks out after Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in landfill

It's been several months of searching for Zion Foster's remains at a Macomb County landfill. But police said Wednesday that the effort has come to an end. The 17-year-old disappeared in January, and her cousin later told police he left her in a dumpster after a drug mishap.

Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He originally denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster.

“If police had moved faster when I said something instead of looking at it like she’s a runaway. She’s a child. She just turned 17,” her mother, Ciera Milton, said.

Police were searching a 100x100 foot area of Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. The landfill is massive. Authorities believed that Foster’s body could be buried at least 75 to 100 feet beneath the surface of the landfill.

“I’m numb. I’m numb. I’m constantly looking at my baby’s pictures, family photos and little video snips. You know? Just so I can hear her voice. Hear her laugh,” Milton said.

The landfill search was supposed to last eight weeks and it started at the end of May.

“Can’t find her. Can’t find a piece of her. So I’ll forever know that that’s where my baby is supposed to be,” Milton said.

Police are expected to provide more information regarding the search during a press conference next week.

