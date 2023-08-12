84º
Local News

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in armed assault

19-year-old considered armed and dangerous, officials say

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Monroe Township, Monroe County
Keyvonte Tyrell Adams (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to share any information on the location of a suspect in an assault in Monroe Township.

The assault involved a firearm and happened at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 11, in the 200 block of Briarwood Trail within the Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park.

Officials are looking for 19-year-old Keyvonte Tyrell Adams, who has been identified as a suspect involved in the incident.

Sheriff’s officials are asking that anyone who knows where Adams is to call 911 immediately and not approach him. Adams is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

