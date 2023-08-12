Roadkill Nights brings legal drag racing to streets of Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Roadkill Nights is back, this time in downtown Pontiac.

The Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, event goes beyond your typical car show or race.

Woodward Avenue is transformed into a course for street-legal drag racing while Main Street is filled with custom sports and classic cars along with food trucks.

The public gets a chance to get in the passenger seat with professional drivers for Dodge thrill drift rides and simulators.

Roadkill Nights will also have a live performance from Ice Cube at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for the one-day event.

Downtown businesses like Main Street Pawn Shop are looking forward to the extra foot traffic.

“It might not be a normal operational day out here but man is it nice to have new people here and venture to see what we have to offer here and check out the cool things Downtown has to offer,” said Burger. " It was really the shot in the arm this city, this downtown really needed to let people know downtown Pontiac is back open for business.”

More information about Roadkill Nights is available online. MDOT also has information about road closures posted online.

The following roads are closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, until 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13: