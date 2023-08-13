82º
Novi man dies after being struck by boat while swimming in Oakland County lake

Man struck by 22-foot pontoon boat on Lower Straits Lake

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Novi man died at a hospital after being struck by a boat while swimming in an Oakland County lake.

Oakland County sheriff’s officials said Alexandre Zorin, 57, of Novi, was swimming across the Lower Straits Lake in Commerce Township when he was struck by a 22-foot pontoon boat.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Zorin was found near the shoreline in the 8700 block of Oak Beach Drive, according to police. He had multiple lacerations to his arms, leg, and torso.

Zorin was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead before midnight.

Investigators believe Zorin was 50 to 75 yards from shore in water that is four to six feet deep when he was struck. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The pontoon was being operated by a 48-year-old Commerce Township man. Police do not believe alcohol is a factor.

The incident is still under investigation and an autopsy is planned, according to officials.

