Police arrest man wanted in chase, crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – It took almost a week, but the identity of a man arrested by Farmington Hills police after a wild chase and crash has been revealed.

Last Tuesday (Aug. 8), an electronic license plate reader picked up a stolen license plate on a new Dodge Durango.

When police approached the vehicle, it took off, jumping curbs and screaming around Middlebelt and 9 Mile Road until police could stop the vehicle.

Shakur Jones appeared in court Monday to answer the charges and stood mute, asking for a government-appointed attorney.

A Farmington Hills police scout car jumped the median at Grand River BLVD and looked to cut off the speeding, stolen Durango.

The collision totaled the cruiser, but the Durango, with five people inside, kept going, spewing parts along the way.

Another officer on their bumper did a pit maneuver and finally got the SUV stopped.

The federal government stepped into what was otherwise a local police case. Jones jumped and could be seen jumping from the Durango holding a Draco 762 rifle without a stock.

Police found it hours later near a building on his path away from the Durango.

Three Farmington Hills officers were able to chase him down and arrest him.

In federal court Monday (Aug. 14), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms sought felon in possession of a firearm charges related to this case.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation involving another stolen Stellantis vehicle in July of 2022.

Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, but police say his winter activities involved drug dealing in a warmer climate.

Earlier this year, a West Virginia grand jury indicted Jones on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, and fentanyl.