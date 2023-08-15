Family remembers father of 4 who was shot, killed in triple shooting on Detroit’s west side

A father of four was killed Saturday morning following an argument in on Detroit’s west side

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A father of four was killed Saturday morning following an argument in on Detroit’s west side.

It wasn’t easy for Kevin Mundy Sr. to talk to Local 4 just moments before his son Kevin Jr’s viewing ceremony.

“I’m bout to go in here and look at his body for the first time since he got shot,” said Kevin Mundy Sr. “I talked to him on the phone. Next thing you know, he’s gone.”

Tragically, Kevin Jr. lost his life Saturday (Aug. 12) morning during an argument on Burt Road that left another dead and another critically injured.

“Man, this is going to scar us for the rest of our life, and my son was a loving person,” said Mundy Sr. “You know, I’m hurt, and I’m empty. I woke up in a dream, and I’m just trying to make that dream go away and just hear his voice one more time.”

Mundy says his son didn’t have a gun because he didn’t believe in that type of violence.

“He wouldn’t go pick up a gun first,” Mundy said. “He’ll use his hands, and then he’ll break bread with you after. That’s how back in the day it used to be.”

And he has a message for anyone considering pulling a gun when settling differences.

“If your first mind is to come to solve a problem with a gun, you’re making a big mistake,” Mundy said. “Put the guns down, man. Talk your problems out. If you’re going to fight your problems out, shake hands like we used to do, and you will see tomorrow, another day.”

The shooter is also believed to have died from being shot by Kevin Jr’s girlfriend.

We know that at least one woman is in custody in connection with the shooting after driving the shooter to the area. Still, the entire incident remains under investigation.

Anyone wanting to help the family during this unfortunate time can click the following link.