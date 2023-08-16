Morning 4: Looking back on Metro Detroit tragedy of Flight 255 crash 36 years later -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

36 years later: Flight 255 crashes after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport

It’s been 36 years since Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed onto I-94, killing all but one passenger.

The aircraft took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and was airborne for all of 14 seconds before the crash along Middlebelt Road and I-94.

Flight 255 is the seventh deadliest plane crash in United States history, and is the deadliest aviation disaster to have a sole survivor.

Here is a look back at the Southeast Michigan tragedy.

Burger King to reopen 5 locations around Metro Detroit -- here’s where they are

Burger King is reopening five locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Macomb County and including others in Wayne and Oakland counties.

‘Every Muslim steals from me’: Owner of Monroe County orchard makes racist remarks toward family

Joe Mahmoud, his wife, and three little girls, ages eight, four, and six months took a trip to the Erie Orchards and Cider Mill in Monroe County.

It all started out fine, but tensions rose between the family and the business owner over fruit picking.

Feel the Bern: Jim Harbaugh escapes 4-game suspension for 2023

What would we all do if Jim Harbaugh ever decided to herd sheep for a living and give up coaching? It’s never going to happen, and thank goodness for that. He’s a terrific football coach, whether in college or the pros.

Now comes word from the NCAA that they will not suspend Harbaugh for the first four games of this season.

