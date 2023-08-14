28-year-old man found dead near his rental car on I-275 in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 28-year-old man was found dead near his rental car late Sunday night on the shoulder of I-275 in Canton Township, officials said.

The discovery was made at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on northbound I-275 near Koppernick Road.

Authorities received a call 911 call about a man lying on the side of I-275, and Michigan State Police troopers went to investigate.

They found a 28-year-old Westland man lying on the shoulder. He was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, troopers said they found red vehicle parts. They also found the man’s rental car nearby.

It’s unclear why the man had gotten out of the rental car, according to authorities.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.